BIZTECH
2 min read
UK slaps $20M fine on Reddit for mishandling children's data
Reddit did not properly verify children's ages and therefore had no right to process their data, British watchdog says.
UK slaps $20M fine on Reddit for mishandling children's data
Reddit fined $20 million in UK over children's data failures / Reuters
February 24, 2026

Britain's privacy watchdog has fined social media platform Reddit $19.52 million for using children's data unlawfully and potentially exposing them to harmful content.

Tuesday’s action comes as Britain considers tighter limits on children's use of social media, with governments worldwide citing concerns about mental-health risks, cyberbullying and exposure to harmful content to justify new age restrictions and bans.

The Information Commissioner's Office said Reddit did not properly verify children's ages and therefore had no right to process their data.

The watchdog said that although Reddit's terms of service prohibited children under 13 from using its platform, effective age checks were not in place until July 2025. The ICO estimated a large number of under-13s were using the platform.

"Children under 13 had their personal information collected and used in ways they could not understand, consent to or control," UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said in a statement.

"That left them potentially exposed to content they should not have seen," Edwards said.

The ICO also said Reddit had not carried out a data protection impact assessment before January 2025 covering the use of children's personal information, even though the platform allows users aged between 13 and 18.

RECOMMENDED

Reddit said in an emailed statement that it would appeal the ICO's decision.

"Reddit doesn't require users to share information about their identities, regardless of age, because we are deeply committed to their privacy and safety," the US-based social media firm said.

"The ICO's insistence that we collect more private information on every UK user is counterintuitive and at odds with our strong belief in our users' online privacy and safety."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government launched a consultation earlier this year that includes banning social media for under-16s, restricting addictive design features and tightening controls on smartphone use by young people.

Governments in Australia, Spain, Greece and Slovenia have moved towards restrictions, with platforms in Australia forced to remove millions of accounts after its under-16 ban came into effect late last year.

RelatedTRT World - Reddit launches legal challenge against Australia's social media ban for under-16s
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings