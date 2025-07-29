An Israeli settler with an established history of violence shot dead Palestinian journalist Odeh Muhammad Hadalin on Monday, according to the Palestinian Authority.

Hadalin, 31, rose to prominence last year for his work on No Other Land , an Oscar-winning documentary about Palestinians struggling to stop the Israeli military from demolishing their villages in Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank. This area stretches across the eastern border of Israel, territory it captured along with East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 war.

Yinon Levi, the Israeli settler who killed Hathaleen, was sanctioned by the US, and the European Union in 2024 for his previous violent attacks on Palestinians. While the Trump administration removed his sanctioned status early this year, he remains blacklisted by both the EU and UK.

Hadalin was “shot dead by settlers” during an “attack on the village of Umm al-Khair”, the Palestinian Authority said .

One of the four co-directors of the documentary shared a video on social media showing the Israeli settler screaming and brandishing a gun at the time of Hadalin’s shooting.

“An Israeli settler just shot Odeh Hadalin in the lungs, a remarkable activist who helped us film No Other Land… This is him in the video firing like crazy,” wrote Yuval Abraham.

Basel Adra, another co-director of the documentary, said Hadalin was “slaughtered” when he was standing in front of the community centre in his village.

“… a settler fired a bullet that pierced his chest and took his life. This is how Israel erases us – one life at a time,” she said.