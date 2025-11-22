The G20 leaders’ summit has opened in Johannesburg, South Africa, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the first address as delegates gathered for two days of talks.

In line with South Africa’s G20 theme of “solidarity, equality and sustainability”, the first G20 summit ever held on the African continent under Pretoria’s presidency is expected to focus on debt relief for low-income countries, a major barrier to inclusive growth across the developing world.

Leaders will also tackle climate adaptation and the shift to clean energy, among other priorities.

The agenda includes discussions on internal cooperation and the bloc’s strategic direction, while leaders are set to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the two-day gathering.

US not joining the G20