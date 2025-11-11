Archaeologists have uncovered carbonised barley grains dating back 5,000 years to the Early Bronze Age at the Iremir Mound in Van, eastern Türkiye.

“Findings show that this is an important agricultural center,” Hanifi Biber, an archaeologist at Yuzuncu Yil University and head of the excavation team, said.

The discovery includes a kitchen section with an oven, pottery, lower and upper grinding stones, small cattle bones and barley grains found in and around a broken jar.

Biber said the mound, where researchers have identified eight layers from different periods, represents the oldest known settlement in the region. He added that the main layers belong to the Karaz culture — also known as Early Transcaucasia — which spread across Eastern Anatolia and the South Caucasus during the Early Bronze Age.

“During the environmental cleaning of the warehouse space we opened in 2023, we found a kiln and pots adjacent to the north wall of the space. This is very important for us as it has been preserved in situ (in the original place of use),” Biber said.

Researchers also discovered pottery fragments in the same area, possibly dating to the Late Chalcolithic Period.