The Communist Party of China (CPC) announced on Monday that its membership had surpassed 100 million members in a “significant milestone" close to its 104th founding anniversary.

“From less than 60 members at its founding in 1921 to 100 million, always from the people and for the people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning wrote on X.

The CPC announced that more than 2.13 million new members joined the party in 2024.

Among them, 52.6 percent were engaged in frontline production and work, 54.4 percent had at least a junior college education, and 83.7 percent were aged 35 or below.

By the end of 2024, CPC membership had exceeded 100.27 million, an increase of nearly 1.09 million from 2023, said Xinhua News Agency, citing a report released Monday by the Central Organization Department of the CPC.