Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Rescue operations are underway in Sudan as dozens of miners remain trapped under mine rubble.
Artisanal mining accounts for eighty percent of Sudan's gold. [File photo] / Reuters
January 24, 2026

Six people were killed and 12 were injured, with dozens still missing, when a gold mine collapsed in South Kordofan in southern Sudan, the Sudan Doctors Network said late on Friday.

The NGO said in a statement: “A gold mine collapse in Abu Jubaiha has killed 6 miners and injured 12 others. The fate of dozens remains unknown, as they were trapped under the rubble at the time of this statement.”

It called for intensified rescue efforts and urgent medical assistance for the injured.

The group also urged the government to take measures to protect miners, including setting safety standards, training, and regular oversight, to prevent the recurrence of such disasters.

It stressed that institutional negligence and failure to enforce laws put miners’ lives at risk.

The network also called for holding those responsible accountable and for taking practical steps to prevent similar tragedies.

Small-scale gold mining employs more than 2 million people across Sudan, often under extremely harsh conditions, and produces about 80 percent of the country’s total gold output.

While the Sudanese government does not ban artisanal mining, it seeks to regulate it. Despite its drawbacks, the sector employs a large number of Sudanese and contributes to job creation.

Sudan relies on gold as a major source of foreign currency after losing three-quarters of its oil revenues following the 2011 secession of South Sudan, which also resulted in the loss of 80 percent of the country’s foreign currency resources.

