China has urged the US to uphold international law after President Donald Trump said the only thing that can stop him was his “own morality.”

“The international law based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the corner stone of existing international order and important basis for settling international disputes,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday.

“Upholding international law is key to defending international fairness and justice and preventing a return to the law of the jungle,” Mao responded to a question about Trump’s comment.

“Major countries need to take the lead in respecting international law and fulfilling their obligations under international law,” Mao added.