WORLD
1 min read
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Beijing says respect for international law is essential for global order after US President Trump said only his "own morality" limits his actions.
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
“Major countries need to take the lead in respecting international law and fulfilling their obligations under international law,” Mao says. / AP
January 14, 2026

China has urged the US to uphold international law after President Donald Trump said the only thing that can stop him was his “own morality.”

“The international law based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the corner stone of existing international order and important basis for settling international disputes,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday.

“Upholding international law is key to defending international fairness and justice and preventing a return to the law of the jungle,” Mao responded to a question about Trump’s comment.

“Major countries need to take the lead in respecting international law and fulfilling their obligations under international law,” Mao added.

RECOMMENDED

Asked whether there were any limits on his global powers, Trump told the New York Times in an interview last week on Wednesday: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

“I don’t need international law,” Trump said, adding: “I’m not looking to hurt people.”

When pressed on whether his administration is required to abide by international law, Trump said, “I do,” but added: “It depends what your definition of international law is.”

RelatedTRT World - Trump using China as pretext for 'selfish' design in Arctic, says Beijing
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025