WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly Pakistan shopping centre fire as toll rises
Türkiye offers condolences to Pakistan after a fire tore through a multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi, killing at least 26 people, with dozens still missing.
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly Pakistan shopping centre fire as toll rises
Aftermath of fire in a shopping mall in Karachi / Reuters
January 19, 2026

Türkiye has offered its condolences to the Pakistani people over the lives lost in a shopping mall fire in the commercial capital Karachi.

Türkiye is "deeply saddened" over the deaths, said the foreign ministry in a statement on Monday, wishing Allah's mercy to the deceased.

The fire broke out late Saturday at the multi-story Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi's business district and burned for over 24 hours, hindering rescue operations in the crowded area.

The death toll has risen to 26 after more bodies were recovered from the debris, with dozens still remaining missing, local media reported on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

The building houses around 1,200 shops, including outlets selling clothing, electrical appliances, cosmetics, and crockery — factors local sources say contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

According to Geo News, the number of people missing has risen to 73, with three additional names added to the list, according to the help desk set up by the Sindh government.

Firefighting operations have been completed, and cooling efforts are now under way alongside the removal of debris, officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation said.

Authorities warned, however, that the building is old and structurally unstable, forcing rescue teams to proceed with extreme caution.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends