Türkiye has offered its condolences to the Pakistani people over the lives lost in a shopping mall fire in the commercial capital Karachi.

Türkiye is "deeply saddened" over the deaths, said the foreign ministry in a statement on Monday, wishing Allah's mercy to the deceased.

The fire broke out late Saturday at the multi-story Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi's business district and burned for over 24 hours, hindering rescue operations in the crowded area.

The death toll has risen to 26 after more bodies were recovered from the debris, with dozens still remaining missing, local media reported on Monday.