Türkiye has offered its condolences to the Pakistani people over the lives lost in a shopping mall fire in the commercial capital Karachi.
Türkiye is "deeply saddened" over the deaths, said the foreign ministry in a statement on Monday, wishing Allah's mercy to the deceased.
The fire broke out late Saturday at the multi-story Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi's business district and burned for over 24 hours, hindering rescue operations in the crowded area.
The death toll has risen to 26 after more bodies were recovered from the debris, with dozens still remaining missing, local media reported on Monday.
The building houses around 1,200 shops, including outlets selling clothing, electrical appliances, cosmetics, and crockery — factors local sources say contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.
According to Geo News, the number of people missing has risen to 73, with three additional names added to the list, according to the help desk set up by the Sindh government.
Firefighting operations have been completed, and cooling efforts are now under way alongside the removal of debris, officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation said.
Authorities warned, however, that the building is old and structurally unstable, forcing rescue teams to proceed with extreme caution.