Israeli forces have continued to demolish Palestinian structures in the town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Israeli forces said they launched a so-called “Capital Shield” operation on Monday to strengthen what it called “sovereignty in the seam zone and enhance the sense of security in the public space.”

Kafr Aqab falls within the Israeli-defined municipal boundaries of occupied East Jerusalem, and most of its residents hold Israeli identity cards.

However, the town is physically separated from occupied East Jerusalem by Israel’s separation wall and the Qalandiya military checkpoint.

As part of the demolitions, police said forces opened a section of the separation wall using engineering equipment to allow additional troops and vehicles to enter the area surrounding the town.

Israel claimed that the targeted buildings were constructed illegally.

Regarding the duration of the offensive, Israel said it is expected to continue “in the coming days”, without specifying an end date.

Forcible evacuations

Israel also said its forces plan to carry out additional demolitions, including “dozens of buildings”, alleging they pose “a security threat to the area”.

On Monday, the Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli forces raided residential buildings in the area and forcibly evacuated some of them while deploying large numbers of soldiers and snipers on balconies and rooftops.

The governorate said forces fired tear gas, stun grenades, live ammunition and rubber bullets during the operation.