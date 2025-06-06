After a sharp nosedive late Thursday, Tesla shares rebounded on Friday as investors took comfort from White House aides scheduling a call with CEO Elon Musk to help ease tensions following his public feud with US President Donald Trump.

Trump threatened to cut off government contracts to Musk's companies, while Musk suggested Trump should be impeached, turning their relationship into an all-out brawl on social media.

The electric carmaker's shares were up around 5 percent in Frankfurt on Friday, having closed down 14.3 percent on Thursday in New York, losing about $150 billion in market value.

"It's unlikely that Trump will end subsidies and contracts with Tesla. Those are obviously threats that are unlikely to come into fruition," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

"I don't expect this to blow out into anything more serious than a war of words for a couple of days."

Analysts said some of Thursday's selloff was down to factors beyond Musk's personal relationship with the president.

"We think the stock's sell-off reflects a number of other factors: an unjustified run-up following its Q1 earnings release, ongoing market share losses in China and Europe, and a realisation that next week's Robotaxi launch in Austin could disappoint," Garrett Nelson, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, said in a note.

"We remain at Hold, expecting more volatility in the near term. Buckle up!" he said.