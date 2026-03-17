Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr has warned that US broadcasters could risk losing their licenses if they air what he described as “fake news” about the US-Israel war in Iran.

Carr’s remarks came after criticism from US President Donald Trump, who accused media outlets of biased coverage.

Writing on Truth Social over the weekend, Trump said, “I am so thrilled to see Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), looking at the licenses of some of these corrupt and highly unpatriotic ‘news’ organizations.”

The comments have sparked backlash from Democrats and media advocates. WTVR CBS 6 News reported that Senator Elizabeth Warren accused the administration of attempting to suppress free speech, saying: “This threat is straight out of the authoritarian playbook.”

Anna Gomez, the FCC’s lone Democratic commissioner, has also previously opposed Carr’s stance.

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In remarks made in September, she had said, "This FCC does not have the authority, the ability, or the constitutional right to police content or punish broadcasters for speech the government dislikes. Free speech is the foundation of our democracy, and we must push back against any attempt to erode it."