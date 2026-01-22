The International Day of Education, observed on January 24, provides an opportunity to reflect on the year just gone by and focus on the challenges ahead. In 2025, attacks on education continued across the world , leaving children and teachers vulnerable, destroying schools, and disrupting learning.

From Gaza to Sudan, Nigeria to Myanmar, and in Southeast Asia, schools are being targeted in situations of armed conflict. These attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a long-term pattern of violence against education.

In the ASEAN region specifically, 2025 ended with renewed clashes on the Thailand-Cambodia border . Fighting resumed on December 7 and continued through the end of the month, resulting in the closure of over 1,000 schools in both countries.

As children across the world returned to classrooms after the holiday season, thousands of students in the region have been forced to stay home, missing vital learning opportunities. The disruption to education is compounded by the destruction of school facilities and the risk posed to teachers and students in conflict-affected areas.

This situation is an urgent reminder that protecting education during armed conflict is first and foremost a core responsibility of governments. Under international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, schools are considered civilian objects and must not be targeted.

Attacks on schools constitute violations of international law, and when deliberate, as seen in contexts such as Gaza, may amount to war crimes. National authorities bear the primary obligation to ensure that children can access education safely, even during conflict.



Beyond these legal protections, more than 122 states worldwide have reinforced their commitments through endorsement of the Safe Schools Declaration, a political agreement to prevent attacks on schools, protect students and teachers, and respond when violations occur.

While several ASEAN member states, including Malaysia and Vietnam, have endorsed the Declaration, others directly affected by conflict, such as Thailand and Cambodia, have not. Endorsement matters: it signals political will and helps translate international norms into military doctrine, domestic law, and operational practice.



In light of the significant impact of the recent Thailand-Cambodia conflict on education in border communities, ASEAN member states have an opportunity now to reaffirm their commitment to protecting children in conflict by endorsing the Declaration and ensuring its principles are reflected in regional cooperation mechanisms.

Education protection

The Thailand-Cambodia border clash also demonstrates the need to include education protection in peace negotiations. Too often, peace efforts focus narrowly on security or political arrangements, overlooking the impact of violence on children and civilians.



There are positive examples of a different approach. The 2016 Colombia Peace Agreement, for instance, explicitly recognised education as a foundation for peace and incorporated protections for schools into transitional justice and post-conflict recovery frameworks. Similar measures in ceasefire agreements, peace plans, and recovery strategies can help ensure that schools remain safe and operational, even amid instability.