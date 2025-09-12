South Korea and NATO have held high-level discussions on improving cybersecurity cooperation, Yonhap News Agency has reported, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The cyber talks, which took place on Thursday in Seoul, were led by South Korean Ambassador for International Cyber Affairs Lee Tae Woo and Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber.

The two sides agreed to enhance collaboration in countering cyber threats and to assess cybersecurity risks in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.

South Korea and NATO launched the high-level cyber dialogue in 2023 in an effort to bolster cooperation in the cybersecurity sector.