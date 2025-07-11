Central banks have been buying gold in huge quantities for three years in a row in an apparent attempt to hedge against political and economic uncertainties around the world.

Their rush to stockpile the precious metal began in earnest in the third quarter of 2022. The price of gold has more than doubled since then to over $3,300 per ounce.

“Central banks have accumulated over 1,000 tonnes of gold in each of the last three years, up significantly from the 400-500-tonne average over the preceding decade,” Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council (WGC), tells TRT World.

Driven by wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as economic uncertainties like erratic tariff policies under the Trump administration, the surge in gold demand by central banks has propelled the gold price to all-time high levels .

The massive buying by central banks year after year has sent ripples across retail markets, where rising prices have dampened demand for gold jewellery.

Shabbir Hussain Imam, a multilingual journalist based in Peshawar in northern Pakistan, tells TRT World that people have stopped buying jewellery because of high prices.

“There was a time when people in Peshawar regularly bought small amounts of gold, either to add to their family jewellery or as a gift. Today, that tradition is fading,” he says.

Hard data confirms this trend. Global demand for gold jewellery “fell sharply” earlier this year amid the “record price environment”. The retail price of gold for Pakistani consumers has gone up 2.5 times in the last three years.

The price surge has forced families to “rent” imitation jewellery for weddings, something “almost unheard” of in the past. “In three decades of reporting, I haven’t seen this kind of economic pressure,” Imam says.

Going by forward-looking surveys, the worldwide rush by central banks to pile up gold reserves is not just a fleeting trend.

The WGC 2025 Central Bank Gold Reserves Survey reveals that 95 percent of respondents expect global gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months.

A record 43 percent of central banks polled by the WGC anticipate growth in their gold reserves over the same period.

Strikingly, none of the central banks foresees a decline in its gold holdings.

What’s driving the gold frenzy?

Gold has been a store of value for thousands of years. Until 1971, a key feature of the global economic system was the gold standard under which currencies were convertible to gold at a fixed price. This meant every country tried to stabilise its currency by building up its gold reserves.

But that changed over five decades ago when President Richard Nixon abandoned the gold standard unilaterally to control inflation in the US. Since then, the government-issued fiat money – mainly the US dollar – has replaced gold as the main asset class for central bank reserves worldwide.

Yet, most central banks continue to maintain some of their reserves in the form of gold. They ‘diversify’ their reserves to avoid the fate of Russia, Iran, and Afghanistan, countries that lost access to their own reserves , amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars, because of US sanctions.

Artigas says central banks consider gold’s role as a strategic asset and its reliability in times of crisis as key reasons for heavy purchases.