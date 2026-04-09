Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani has said that repeated Israeli violations of Syrian territory are derailing US-led mediation efforts aimed at reaching a deal between Damascus and Tel Aviv, speaking alongside Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.​​​​​​​

Al Shaibani said on Thursday that Israel continues to breach Syria’s airspace, conduct incursions, and undermine sovereignty.

“These actions have directly hindered US efforts to reach an agreement,” he said.

He called on the US and the international community to enforce the 1974 disengagement agreement and demand the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, emphasising the need to allow the war-weary Syrian people to rebuild their country.

In recent months, Israeli-Syrian meetings were held in London and Paris under US auspices, but continued violations have stalled progress, he added.

Al Shaibani noted that Israeli violations have become almost daily occurrences, including raids, house searches, checkpoints, and the detention of civilians, including children and shepherds.