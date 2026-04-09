Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani has said that repeated Israeli violations of Syrian territory are derailing US-led mediation efforts aimed at reaching a deal between Damascus and Tel Aviv, speaking alongside Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.
Al Shaibani said on Thursday that Israel continues to breach Syria’s airspace, conduct incursions, and undermine sovereignty.
“These actions have directly hindered US efforts to reach an agreement,” he said.
He called on the US and the international community to enforce the 1974 disengagement agreement and demand the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, emphasising the need to allow the war-weary Syrian people to rebuild their country.
In recent months, Israeli-Syrian meetings were held in London and Paris under US auspices, but continued violations have stalled progress, he added.
Al Shaibani noted that Israeli violations have become almost daily occurrences, including raids, house searches, checkpoints, and the detention of civilians, including children and shepherds.
On relations with Türkiye, al Shaibani said the two countries have launched “a new era of partnership” in reconstruction, energy, trade, and security coordination to secure borders.
He added that Damascus is moving forward with implementing the agreement with the terrorist organisation YPG, emphasising that the goal remains “one state and one army.”
On January 30, the Syrian government announced a “comprehensive agreement” with the YPG terrorist organisation aimed at ending division in the country and launching a new phase of integration, including arrangements concerning the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli and the integration of armed forces.
Separately, al Shaibani welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire, expressing hope it would lead to lasting stability and reduce regional risks.
He also reiterated Syria’s support for Arab countries targeted by what he described as “unjustified Iranian attacks”, and backed efforts to confine sovereignty in Lebanon and Iraq to state institutions rather than armed groups.
Commenting on Israeli strikes on Lebanon, al Shaibani condemned the attacks and affirmed Syria’s support for the Lebanese government, adding that Damascus supports the disarmament of Hezbollah and seeks a strategic partnership with Lebanon.