The UK has welcomed the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the state of Palestine, confirming the opening of a Palestinian embassy in London a day earlier.

Giving an update on developments across the region, Hamish Falconer, the British minister for the Middle East, told the parliament on Tuesday: "The UK formally recognised Palestine last Autumn to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people."

"We welcome the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the state of Palestine, and I can confirm the establishment of a Palestinian embassy in London today," he added.

Turning to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Falconer said that while there had been some improvement in aid access, significant obstacles remained.

"More trucks are entering Gaza, and this is very welcome. But right now, key crossings are closed, convoys are being turned back, medical and shelter supplies are blocked, and NGOs are being banned."

He said the UK had joined nine other countries in criticising restrictions on aid groups. "The Peace Plan cannot work if NGOs are shut out. Israel’s decision to ban 37 of them is unjustifiable," he said.

Falconer also highlighted disparities in what is allowed into Gaza, saying: "This means, perversely, it is currently easier to get cigarettes and luxury goods into Gaza than the basic medicines and shelter that people so desperately need."

Addressing events in Iran, the minister claimed protests in the Islamic Republic had entered a ninth day following a sharp fall in the value of the currency.