Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has carried out intensive diplomatic talks over the past three days through phone calls amid US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory measures, sources said.

After the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, Fidan spoke with the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia to discuss developments and possible steps to halt the attacks.

On the same day, he held separate phone conversations with counterparts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Spain and Hungary to address the regional attacks.

In a call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Fidan assessed the escalation in the region. The two discussed ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at halting the conflict.

On Sunday, Fidan exchanged views with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the latest situation in Iran. He also spoke with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi within the framework of efforts to resolve the regional crisis.