Turkish FM Fidan holds intensive diplomatic talks amid US-Israel offensive on Iran
Hakan Fidan holds phone talks with counterparts from Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Spain and Jordan, among others, to ease tensions and halt attacks.
Fidan spoke with the foreign ministers of regional countries to discuss developments and possible steps to halt the attacks. / AA
March 3, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has carried out intensive diplomatic talks over the past three days through phone calls amid US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory measures, sources said.

After the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, Fidan spoke with the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia to discuss developments and possible steps to halt the attacks.

On the same day, he held separate phone conversations with counterparts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Spain and Hungary to address the regional attacks.

In a call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Fidan assessed the escalation in the region. The two discussed ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at halting the conflict.

On Sunday, Fidan exchanged views with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the latest situation in Iran. He also spoke with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi within the framework of efforts to resolve the regional crisis.

On Monday, the minister held a phone call with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss efforts to end conflict in the region. He also spoke with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky, reviewing the mutual impacts of the regional conflicts.

Later, in a conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Fidan discussed developments in the region in detail. The talks included exchanges on concrete steps to reduce tensions and end the attacks.

Fidan also held a phone call with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. The discussion covered political, security and humanitarian aspects of recent developments in the region, with a focus on ending the attacks, reducing tensions and strengthening diplomatic efforts with relevant actors.

