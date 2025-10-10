A senior Hamas official has said that a prisoner exchange with Israel could begin on Monday under the Gaza ceasefire agreement mediated by the United States.

"The prisoner swap might start on Monday," Mousa Abou Marzouq told a televised interview, adding that Hamas does not intend to militarise or publicly celebrate the handover process of captives.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel took effect at midday Friday (0900GMT) as part of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

According to the agreement document published by Israel's public broadcaster KAN, Hamas will release all living Israeli captives within 72 hours of Israel’s ratification of the deal.

The group will also provide information on deceased captives to a joint mechanism, including Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Negotiating cards

Israeli estimates suggest that 48 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 alive.

Over 11,100 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, where rights groups have reported torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

Abou Marzouq said Hamas holds "many negotiating cards" and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using the prisoner issue to justify continuing the genocide in Gaza.