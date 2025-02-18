WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel continues to occupy Lebanon areas as withdrawal deadline expires
Under the ceasefire, brokered by Washington and Paris, Lebanon's military was to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period that was extended to February 18.
00:00
Israel continues to occupy Lebanon areas as withdrawal deadline expires
Israel continues to occupy Lebanon areas as withdrawal deadline expiresIsrael continues to occupy Lebanon areas as withdrawal deadline expires / AA Archive
February 18, 2025

A deadline expired on Tuesday for all Israeli troops to leave south Lebanon under a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, hours after Israel said it planned to remain in five "strategic locations".

Israeli troops had started withdrawing Monday from some border villages, according to a Lebanese security official, but they seemed poised to stay in "key areas".

"Israeli forces are beginning to withdraw from border villages, including Mais al-Jabal and Blida, as the Lebanese army advances," the official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Israel's army has pulled out of southern Lebanese villages but remains in five positions, a Lebanese security source said.

"The Israeli army has withdrawn from all border villages except for five points, while the Lebanese army is gradually deploying due to the presence of explosives in some areas and damage to the roads," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

South and east Lebanon and south Beirut saw heavy destruction during two months of Israel's all-out war and a year after the Gaza war.

RECOMMENDED

Devastation

Authorities estimate reconstruction costs could reach more than $10 billion, while more than 100,000 remain internally displaced according to United Nations figures.

Despite the devastation, thousands have been waiting eagerly since the November 27 ceasefire to return home, inspect their properties and in some cases search for the dead under the rubble.

Lebanese television channel LBCI reported that the country's army had moved overnight into Mais al-Jabal, Blida, Yaroun, Maroun and Mahbib.

Lebanese authorities have rejected any extension of the withdrawal period, urging sponsors of the deal to pressure Israel to pull out.

Around 60 people have reportedly been killed since the truce began, two dozen of them on January 26 as residents tried to return to border towns on the initial withdrawal deadline.

Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15