The United States exchanged a sanctions-busting suspect for a ballet dancer held by Russia, the second swap under President Donald Trump as Moscow and Washington push to rebuild ties.

Moscow released a Los Angeles-based ballet dancer convicted in Russia of "treason" over a one-time donation worth around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity. Ksenia Karelina holds dual US-Russian nationality.

Washington released Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German national accused of illegally exporting US-made electronics to manufacturers supplying the Russian military.

Thursday’s exchange took place at an airport in Abu Dhabi, where a dozen people wearing suits were present, video posted by Russia's FSB security service showed.

Trump has sought to reset ties with Moscow since taking office, after the start of Russia-Ukraine war three years ago plunged bilateral relations to their lowest point since the Cold War.

"American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on social media platform X.

"She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year." Trump will "continue to work for the release of ALL Americans," Rubio added.

The FSB video showed Petrov seated on a plane after he was freed, telling an unseen interviewer that he had not slept for two days but otherwise had no complaints.

Petrov, arrested in Greek-administered Cyprus in 2023 and extradited to the United States, was facing 20 years in a US jail for violating export controls.

Istanbul talks

CIA Director John Ratcliffe was the key negotiator for the swap, working with Russian intelligence and foreign partners, the CIA said.

Ratcliffe in a statement thanked the UAE "for enabling this exchange."

"While we are disappointed that other Americans remain wrongfully detained in Russia, we see this exchange as a positive step and will continue to work for their release," a CIA spokesperson said.

Asked about the exchange in a daily briefing with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.