Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has formally accepted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, announced earlier on Tuesday amid violent protests that saw the parliament building set on fire and official offices vandalised.

Paudel has now begun the process of selecting a new leader to form the government, his aide confirmed.

The unrest erupted after the government banned social media on Monday, sparking violent demonstrations that resulted in at least 19 deaths and left 346 injured.

Protesters targeted government properties, including the Parliament building, party offices, and the Prime Minister’s residence, according to Seto Pati.

Amid the chaos, the Nepalese army evacuated ministers via helicopter as protesters stormed their homes.

Prior to Oli’s resignation, at least three ministers had already stepped down.

In response, the Nepalese army, security agencies, and civil bureaucracy issued a public appeal for calm and restraint.

The appeal expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed and sympathy to the injured, urging citizens to avoid further damage to life and property.