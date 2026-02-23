South Korea and India have warned their citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions and concerns over a possible US military strike, according to embassy statements.

In a safety notice on its website on Sunday, the South Korean Embassy in Iran warned that the country’s security could deteriorate rapidly. It urged South Korean nationals to closely monitor media coverage and embassy advisories, and to take additional precautions to ensure their personal safety.

“Recent media reports have highlighted rapidly escalating regional tensions, citing the possibility of a US attack on Iran and Tehran’s warning of retaliation,” the embassy said.

The embassy advised South Koreans currently in Iran to leave the country "as soon as possible" unless their stay is essential.

It also called on those planning to travel to Iran to cancel or postpone their trips.

In a separate statement on X on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised its citizens to leave Iran by any available means of transportation, including commercial flights.