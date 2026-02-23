WORLD
South Korea, India urge citizens to exit Iran as fears of US military strike mount
Seoul also urges those planning travel to Iran to cancel or postpone trips.
Pedestrians walk past a billboard depicting a US aircraft carrier with damaged fighter jets on its deck in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, February 22 2026. / AP
4 hours ago

South Korea and India have warned their citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions and concerns over a possible US military strike, according to embassy statements.

In a safety notice on its website on Sunday, the South Korean Embassy in Iran warned that the country’s security could deteriorate rapidly. It urged South Korean nationals to closely monitor media coverage and embassy advisories, and to take additional precautions to ensure their personal safety.

“Recent media reports have highlighted rapidly escalating regional tensions, citing the possibility of a US attack on Iran and Tehran’s warning of retaliation,” the embassy said.

The embassy advised South Koreans currently in Iran to leave the country "as soon as possible" unless their stay is essential.

It also called on those planning to travel to Iran to cancel or postpone their trips.

In a separate statement on X on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised its citizens to leave Iran by any available means of transportation, including commercial flights.

The embassy also asked citizens to contact the embassy if they needed assistance and shared emergency contact numbers.

Serbia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens to exit Iran “as soon as possible” too and advised against travel, citing a deteriorating security situation linked to regional tensions, Gulf News reported.

The warnings come as the US increases its military presence in the Middle East. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and additional fighter jets have already arrived in the region, while the USS Gerald R Ford is reportedly on its way.

US President Donald Trump last Thursday set a 10- to 15-day window for negotiations with Iran to produce results before military options are considered. He reiterated the threats on Friday and said that he was also weighing a more limited strike to pressure Iran into reaching a “serious” agreement.

The two sides will hold a new round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oman’s foreign minister confirmed on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
