Bulgarians cast their ballots on Sunday in the country’s eighth election in five years, with former president Rumen Radev emerging as the frontrunner on a pledge to dismantle what he calls the country’s “oligarchic governance model.”

The European Union’s poorest member has faced chronic political instability since 2021, when mass anti-corruption protests brought down the conservative government of longtime leader Boyko Borissov and triggered a prolonged cycle of fragile coalitions and snap elections.

Radev, who stepped down as president in January after nine years in office, is now leading the newly formed center-left Progressive Bulgaria bloc. Pre-election opinion polls suggested his alliance could secure around 35 percent of the vote.

The former air force general has positioned himself as the face of political change, backing anti-corruption demonstrations in late 2025 that helped topple the latest conservative-backed government.

“I’m voting for change,” 57-year-old voter Decho Kostadinov told AFP after casting his ballot in Sofia, saying corrupt politicians “should leave — they should take whatever they’ve stolen and get out of Bulgaria.”

Polling stations opened at 7 AM local time, with voters lining up before sunrise in parts of the capital. Exit polls were expected immediately after polls closed, while final results were not expected before Monday.

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GERB fights to hold ground

Borissov’s pro-European GERB party is projected to finish second with about 20 percent of the vote, ahead of the liberal PP-DB alliance.

“I’m voting to preserve what we have. We are a democratic country, we live well,” said Elena, an accountant in Sofia who declined to give her full name.

Borissov, who dominated Bulgarian politics for nearly a decade, has rejected claims that Radev represents real change, arguing instead that GERB delivered major national milestones, including Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone this year.

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