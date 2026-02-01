WORLD
1 min read
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Tehran moves to retaliate against the EU after the bloc labels its Revolutionary Guard Corps a "terrorist organisation".
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran November 27, 2024 [FILE]. / Reuters
February 1, 2026

Iran has declared European countries' armies "terrorist groups", the parliament speaker has said, following the EU's decision to apply the same designation to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Dressed in a Guards uniform in a show of solidarity, speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that under "Article 7 of the Law on Countermeasures Against the Declaration of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organisation, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups".

The EU marked a symbolic shift in its approach to Iran's leadership on Thursday by designating the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, following anti-government protests in Iran.

"By trying to hit the Revolutionary Guards ... the Europeans actually shot themselves in the foot and once again made a decision against the interests of their people by blindly obeying the Americans," Ghalibaf added.

RECOMMENDED

Ghalibaf also added that the national security parliamentary commission would deliberate on the expulsion of EU countries' military attaches and follow up on the issue with the foreign ministry.

Set up after Iran's 1979 revolution to protect the Shi'ite clerical ruling system, the Revolutionary Guards have great sway in the country, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces.

RelatedTRT World - EU designates Iran's IRGC as 'terrorist organisation'

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home