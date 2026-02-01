Iran has declared European countries' armies "terrorist groups", the parliament speaker has said, following the EU's decision to apply the same designation to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Dressed in a Guards uniform in a show of solidarity, speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that under "Article 7 of the Law on Countermeasures Against the Declaration of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organisation, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups".

The EU marked a symbolic shift in its approach to Iran's leadership on Thursday by designating the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, following anti-government protests in Iran.

"By trying to hit the Revolutionary Guards ... the Europeans actually shot themselves in the foot and once again made a decision against the interests of their people by blindly obeying the Americans," Ghalibaf added.