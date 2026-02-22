The Israeli army carried out air strikes and artillery shelling across various parts of Gaza early on Sunday, despite a ceasefire agreement in force.
Israeli warplanes targeted eastern areas of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.
Israeli military vehicles also opened fire on the eastern areas of Khan Younis in the south, while naval forces fired toward the city’s coastline, according to the witnesses.
In Gaza City, Israeli fighter jets carried out air strikes on eastern areas, accompanied by sporadic artillery shelling on the same locations, eyewitnesses said.
A US-backed ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10, halting Israel’s two-year offensive that has killed more than 72,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.
Despite the truce, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, killing 612 Palestinians and injuring 1,640 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.