WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel targets multiple areas across Gaza despite US-backed ceasefire
Witnesses said Israeli jets and naval forces targeted eastern and coastal areas of Gaza.
Israel targets multiple areas across Gaza despite US-backed ceasefire
Gaza’s Health Ministry said hundreds were killed or injured in alleged truce violations. [File photo] / AP
a day ago

The Israeli army carried out air strikes and artillery shelling across various parts of Gaza early on Sunday, despite a ceasefire agreement in force.

Israeli warplanes targeted eastern areas of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli military vehicles also opened fire on the eastern areas of Khan Younis in the south, while naval forces fired toward the city’s coastline, according to the witnesses.

In Gaza City, Israeli fighter jets carried out air strikes on eastern areas, accompanied by sporadic artillery shelling on the same locations, eyewitnesses said.

RECOMMENDED

A US-backed ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10, halting Israel’s two-year offensive that has killed more than 72,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Despite the truce, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, killing 612 Palestinians and injuring 1,640 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli aggression must end before any discussion on Gaza's future: Hamas
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Kuwait summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s filing of maritime coordinates with UN
Pakistan carries out strikes against terrorist targets on Afghan border
'Chronicles From the Siege’: Filmmaker dedicates Berlinale win to Palestinian liberation struggle
OIC, Arab countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's Middle East expansion
Palestine, Jordan and Egypt slam US envoy’s remarks on Israeli control of Middle East
Two Palestinians killed, others wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
50 killed, women and children abducted in Nigeria terror attack
Nations call for trustworthy, secure AI in New Delhi declaration
India and Brazil sign trade and minerals partnership pact
Tehran challenges US figures on Iran protest toll
Saudi Arabia raises concerns with UAE over Sudan war and Yemen policy: report
South Korea protests US over jet standoff with China
Austria turns Hitler birthplace into police station amid debate