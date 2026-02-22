The Israeli army carried out air strikes and artillery shelling across various parts of Gaza early on Sunday, despite a ceasefire agreement in force.

Israeli warplanes targeted eastern areas of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli military vehicles also opened fire on the eastern areas of Khan Younis in the south, while naval forces fired toward the city’s coastline, according to the witnesses.

In Gaza City, Israeli fighter jets carried out air strikes on eastern areas, accompanied by sporadic artillery shelling on the same locations, eyewitnesses said.