Syrian authorities have asked Lebanese security forces to hand over more than 200 senior officers who fled to Lebanon after the fall of Bashar al Assad, following a media investigation that showed how the neighbouring country was a hub for insurgent plotting.

On December 18, a top Syrian security official, Brig. Abdul Rahman al-Dabbagh, met with his Lebanese counterparts in Beirut to discuss the exiled Assad-era officers, according to three senior Syrian sources, two Lebanese security officials, and a diplomat with knowledge of the visit.

The meetings came days after a Reuters investigation detailed rival plots being pursued by Rami Makhlouf, the billionaire cousin of the ousted president, and Maj. Gen. Kamal Hassan, former head of military intelligence, both living in exile in Moscow, to finance potential Alawite militant groups in Lebanon and along the Syrian coast. Syria and Lebanon share a 375-kilometre border.

The two rival camps aim to undermine the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al Sharaa. The investigation found they are sending money to intermediaries in Lebanon to try to stir uprisings that would divide Syria and allow the plotters to regain control over the coastal areas.

Al-Dabbagh, an aide to the head of internal security in Syria’s Latakia province, met with Lebanese intelligence chief Tony Kahwaji and Major General Hassan Choucair, head of the General Security Directorate, and presented them with the list of senior officers wanted by Syria.

Related TRT World - Syria, Lebanon pledge to open 'new chapter' in relations after years of strained ties

High-ranking figures

The visit focused on gathering information about the whereabouts and legal status of the officers, as well as trying to find ways to prosecute or extradite them to Syria, according to the Syrian sources.

They described it as a direct request from one security agency to another, rather than a demand for extradition.

Three senior Lebanese security officials confirmed the meetings. One of the Lebanese officials denied receiving any demands from the Syrians to hand over the officers. Two others acknowledged receiving a list of names but said none were senior officers.

One of the Lebanese security officials said there is no evidence of any insurgency being planned, despite the threats against Syria’s new government detailed in the Reuters reporting.