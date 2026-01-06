The EU has called on Israel to allow international NGOs to deliver life-saving aid to civilians in Palestine, and warned that aid cannot reach the needed scale in Gaza without them.

Senior EU officials stressed on Tuesday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is continuing to deteriorate, as winter conditions set in and aid agencies face restrictions on their ability to operate.

In a joint statement, the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and commissioners Hadja Lahbib and Dubravka Suica said civilians in Gaza were facing worsening conditions, with heavy rain, falling temperatures, and a lack of safe shelter.

They said children were still out of school and medical facilities were “barely functioning, with minimal staff and equipment.”

Urgent need for humanitarian assistance

According to the EU officials, the European Council “called on all parties to implement the Resolution in its entirety, and in line with relevant international legal principles, and committed to contributing to implementation.”

The European Council also highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza. It stressed “the need for the rapid, safe and unimpeded delivery and sustained distribution of humanitarian aid, at scale, into and throughout Gaza”.

It urged Israel not to proceed with the implementation of a law governing the registration of non-governmental organisations.