UN urges respect for international law after US threatens to close Venezuelan airspace
Trump recently declared Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down." / Reuters
December 1, 2025

The UN has called for full adherence to international law to guarantee the safety of international civil aviation following the US announcement that Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down."

UN's position remains "consistent" amid escalating tensions, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, told reporters on Monday.

He urged countries to show respect to their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter and all applicable legal frameworks.

Dujarric emphasised the need to use existing mechanisms to address issues "peacefully ensuring the safety and security and connectivity of international civil aviation."

Growing tension

The call comes after US President Donald Trump recently threatened on social media to "completely shut down" Venezuelan airspace, which prompted Caracas to demand "unconditional respect" for its airspace.

The US has expanded military operations across Latin America in recent months, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines, and drones.

Last week, Trump said the US will "very soon" take action against Venezuelan drug traffickers on land.

Since September, the US military has carried out 21 strikes on vessels it claimed were loaded with drugs, killing 83 people.

