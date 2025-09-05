A US appeals court has ruled that a Florida migrant detention centre known as "Alligator Alcatraz" can remain open for now.

A lower court judge had barred the Trump administration and Florida officials last month from bringing any new migrants to the facility and for much of the site to be dismantled, effectively shutting it down.

But a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that the detention centre can remain open while a Trump administration appeal of the shutdown order is being heard.

The majority ruled that the project — which has been funded by the state of Florida — did not trigger the kind of environmental review needed for federally funded construction projects.

Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit arguing that the facility threatens the sensitive Everglades wetlands ecosystem and was hastily built without the legally required environmental impact studies.

The centre was assembled in just eight days in June with bunk beds, wire cages and large white tents at an abandoned airfield in the Everglades, home to a large population of alligators.

'Open for business'