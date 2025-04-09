Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underlined Türkiye's increasingly vital role in the face of growing global tensions.

"It is being accepted by global actors — sometimes willingly but most of the time out of necessity — that a scenario excluding Türkiye cannot be established, and even if it is, it has no chance of survival," Erdogan said on Wednesday at the AK Party’s Group Meeting in Ankara.

Erdogan further warned about the escalating impact of the ongoing trade war, which is expected to reverberate worldwide.

"It is understood that the trade war ignited by customs tariffs will have a global impact. Saying that a storm is coming that will affect everyone would not be an exaggeration," he remarked.

Global uncertainties

Reaffirming Ankara’s rising prominence, Erdogan said: "Türkiye has become not a mere extra granted a role in the games of great powers, but an actor that brings to life scenarios it has written itself."