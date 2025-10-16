The World Health Organization has warned that infectious diseases are "spiralling out of control" in Gaza, with only 13 of the Palestinian territory's 36 hospitals even partially functioning.

"Whether meningitis... diarrhoea, respiratory illnesses, we're talking about a mammoth amount of work," Hanan Balkhy, regional director for the United Nations' health body, told AFP in Cairo.

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has raised hopes of life-saving aid and healthcare finally reaching Palestinians in Gaza after two years of war, but Balkhy warned the challenges are "unimaginable".

"We need more fuel to go into Gaza, we need more food, more medical equipment, medications, medics, doctors," she said in an interview on Wednesday, echoing demands by international leaders for Israel to allow in a massive increase of aid.

WHO data shows there are only eight health facilities, all of them partially functioning, in Gaza City — the territory's main urban hub.

The organisation says the hospitals still standing are suffering dire shortages of medical personnel, who have themselves faced famine and Israel's relentless offensive, which has claimed nearly 68,000 lives according to the territory's health ministry. The UN considers those figures reliable.

For Balkhy, when people talk about repairing Gaza's devastated hospitals, "the question is how many of them are available for rehabilitation versus (having to) rebuild all over again?"

"We're talking about billions of dollars, and we're talking about decades of work," she said, after the territory's healthcare was essentially "dismantled".

'Very little left'