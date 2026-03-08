UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said Britain will not "outsource" its foreign policy decisions, pushing back against criticism from US President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair over the government's stance on military action involving Iran.

Speaking on Sky News on Sunday, Cooper emphasised that the government must make decisions based on its own national interests, not simply mirror other nations' positions.

"The thing I've learned doing this job is that you have to focus on substance and not on social media posts. And that's the important way to do this," she said.

She stressed that while the United States chooses what it believes is right for its interests, the UK will independently determine what is right for Britain.

"The US president has the responsibility to do what he thinks is right in the US national interest. The UK prime minister is responsible for doing what they believe is right in the UK's national interest. That means sometimes we will disagree," she said.

Cooper's remarks come amid a growing public spat with Trump, who has criticised UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for initially refusing to support US-led air strikes on Iran.

In recent social media posts, Trump argued that the UK should have backed Washington early in its offensive and suggested Britain's contribution was unnecessary.