The government in Gaza has warned that restrictions imposed by Israel are putting the operations of the US-based nonprofit organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK) at risk of suspension, cautioning that the humanitarian crisis in the Israeli-destroyed Palestinian enclave could deepen further.

In a statement, Gaza’s Government Media Office said reports had emerged indicating that World Central Kitchen may halt its activities in Gaza in the coming days, adding that the situation appears to stem from “serious obstacles imposed by Israel on the ground.”

It said the restrictions have become evident through a reduction in the number of aid trucks permitted to enter daily with food supplies, falling from 25 to five.

Officials said the decrease has significantly weakened the organisation’s operational capacity and threatens the continuity of food services relied upon by thousands of people each day.

More barriers for aid

The office also said that pressure had been identified to purchase raw materials from inside Israel instead of relying on shipments previously delivered from Egypt.

This shift, it said, alters the nature of the humanitarian supply chain, increases costs, and creates additional barriers to maintaining aid operations under existing mechanisms.

Calling on journalists and media organisations to approach the issue with professional responsibility, the statement urged coverage that reflects the humanitarian dimension in a balanced manner “without exaggeration or causing public panic,” while emphasising that the root cause of a potential crisis lies in restrictions on the entry of aid.