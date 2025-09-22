Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over the latest drone attacks that killed at least six people.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, said on Telegram on Monday that several facilities on a sanatorium in the resort town of Foros were damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack.

Aksyonov said a school building in the town was also damaged in the attack, and that fragments from downed drones caused a fire near the resort city of Yalta.

He said three people were killed and 16 others were injured in Foros.

Separately, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed its air defences shot down 114 Ukrainian drones overnight, 10 of which were intercepted over Crimea.

The ministry said the strike occurred around 16:30 GMT in a resort area where, according to its account, no military facilities are located. The ministry also called it a “terrorist attack.”

Rescue efforts continued in Zaporizhzhia