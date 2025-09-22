Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over the latest drone attacks that killed at least six people.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, said on Telegram on Monday that several facilities on a sanatorium in the resort town of Foros were damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack.
Aksyonov said a school building in the town was also damaged in the attack, and that fragments from downed drones caused a fire near the resort city of Yalta.
He said three people were killed and 16 others were injured in Foros.
Separately, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed its air defences shot down 114 Ukrainian drones overnight, 10 of which were intercepted over Crimea.
The ministry said the strike occurred around 16:30 GMT in a resort area where, according to its account, no military facilities are located. The ministry also called it a “terrorist attack.”
Rescue efforts continued in Zaporizhzhia
Meanwhile, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said three people were killed and two others injured in an attack on the southeastern region’s administrative centre.
In a statement on Telegram, Fedorov said the attack took place at about 01:30 GMT, and that at least five aerial bombs had fallen on the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Fedorov said 15 multi-story buildings and 10 private buildings were damaged in the attack. “None of the objects were related to military infrastructure. This was a targeted terror of a peaceful city and its residents,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that search and rescue efforts continued in Zaporizhzhia, and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force claimed that its air defences downed 132 out of 141 drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as reported on the attack in Zaporizhzhia, during which it claimed that the launch of aerial bombs was recorded near the Moscow-controlled city of Tokmak.