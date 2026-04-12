Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar says the widely anticipated talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad have concluded, as efforts continue to prevent a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Dar urged both sides to honour their commitment to a two-week ceasefire and maintain momentum in the diplomatic process.

“It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Dar said in a statement on Sunday.

He expressed hope that Washington and Tehran would move forward with a “positive spirit,” aiming to secure "durable peace and prosperity in the entire region and beyond.”

He thanked both countries for "appreciating Pakistan’s efforts to help achieve a ceasefire and its mediatory role.”

Pakistan to continue engaging with both sides

Pakistan, he said, has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between Iran and the US "in the days to come."