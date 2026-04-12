WAR ON IRAN
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It is imperative US, Iran continue to uphold ceasefire commitments: Pakistan
Pakistan calls on Iran and the US to uphold the ceasefire commitment after talks conclude without agreement in Islamabad.
It is imperative US, Iran continue to uphold ceasefire commitments: Pakistan
Iran and US talks ended without agreement in Islamabad. / Reuters
16 hours ago

Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar says the widely anticipated talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad have concluded, as efforts continue to prevent a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Dar urged both sides to honour their commitment to a two-week ceasefire and maintain momentum in the diplomatic process.

“It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Dar said in a statement on Sunday.

He expressed hope that Washington and Tehran would move forward with a “positive spirit,” aiming to secure "durable peace and prosperity in the entire region and beyond.”

He thanked both countries for "appreciating Pakistan’s efforts to help achieve a ceasefire and its mediatory role.”

Pakistan to continue engaging with both sides

Pakistan, he said, has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between Iran and the US "in the days to come."

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“I, along with the Chief of Defence Forces and army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides that continued over the last 24 hours and ended this morning.”​​​​​​​

Dar's remarks came after US Vice President JD Vance left Pakistan on Sunday after saying that the talks had failed to reach an agreement.

Vance left almost an hour after he addressed a news conference at the site of the trilateral Islamabad Talks, mediated by Pakistan, which culminated almost 21 hours after they began Saturday.

The US and Iranian delegations, led by JD Vance, and parliament's speaker Bagher Ghalibaf, respectively, took part in the talks.

Pakistan hosted the talks under a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier this week.

RelatedTRT World - No US-Iran deal after 21-hour marathon talks in Pakistan, says Vance
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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