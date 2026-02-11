WORLD
2 min read
Hundreds rally outside Australian parliament against Israeli president’s visit
Demonstrators, lawmakers and rights groups pressure Canberra over Gaza deaths and police response as Israeli president tours Australia
Hundreds rally outside Australian parliament against Israeli president’s visit
Demonstrators hold a banner reading “Arrest Herzog” outside Parliament House during Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Canberra, Australia. / Reuters
February 11, 2026

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside Australia’s Parliament House to protest the official visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with Palestinian flags and vocal support from politicians amplifying pressure on the Albanese government.

Wednesday’s protest drew figures including ACT Senator David Pocock and Greens leader Larissa Waters. At the same time, independent MP Zali Steggall used the moment to demand clarity on what accountability Australia would seek from Herzog over the killing of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom in Gaza.

Frankcom was among World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike in April 2024, an incident that triggered nationwide grief and renewed scrutiny of Australia’s relationship with Israel.

RelatedTRT World - Pro-Palestine protests sweep Australian cities during Herzog's visit

‘Frankcom’s death discussed with Herzog’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised Frankcom’s death directly with Herzog, alongside what he called “a range of other government concerns,” stressing that Canberra expects transparency as investigations continue.

“We continue to press for full accountability, including any appropriate criminal charges,” Albanese said. “We will continue working to ensure transparency and appropriate action.”

Herzog’s four-day visit has been met with sustained protests across Australia since his arrival on Monday, with tensions escalating after clashes between police and demonstrators earlier in the week. 

Thousands marched in several cities, and widely shared footage showed New South Wales police forcibly removing Muslim worshippers during prayers, sparking condemnation.

RECOMMENDED

The Australian National Imams Council described the scenes as “shocking, deeply disturbing, and entirely unacceptable,” while Australia’s Special Envoy for Islamophobia, Aftab Malik, called for an investigation and urged NSW Premier Chris Minns to issue a public apology.

RelatedTRT World - UN rapporteur rebukes Herzog for falsifying history, says Beersheba was Ottoman—not Israeli—in 1917

Heavy security for Herzog

Herzog has been accompanied by heavy security, including police, Israeli security personnel and snipers, since arriving in Sydney, where he met Jewish community leaders following the Bondi terror attack in December.

The protests come against the backdrop of mounting international criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza. 

A UN Human Rights Council commission last year accused Israel of committing genocide, citing statements by Herzog after the October 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas. Israel rejects the accusation.

Israel’s brutal war has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, with around 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure destroyed. 

Despite a ceasefire, Israeli strikes have continued, killing at least 576 Palestinians since it took effect, the ministry said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands