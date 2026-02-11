Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside Australia’s Parliament House to protest the official visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with Palestinian flags and vocal support from politicians amplifying pressure on the Albanese government.

Wednesday’s protest drew figures including ACT Senator David Pocock and Greens leader Larissa Waters. At the same time, independent MP Zali Steggall used the moment to demand clarity on what accountability Australia would seek from Herzog over the killing of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom in Gaza.

Frankcom was among World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike in April 2024, an incident that triggered nationwide grief and renewed scrutiny of Australia’s relationship with Israel.

‘Frankcom’s death discussed with Herzog’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised Frankcom’s death directly with Herzog, alongside what he called “a range of other government concerns,” stressing that Canberra expects transparency as investigations continue.

“We continue to press for full accountability, including any appropriate criminal charges,” Albanese said. “We will continue working to ensure transparency and appropriate action.”

Herzog’s four-day visit has been met with sustained protests across Australia since his arrival on Monday, with tensions escalating after clashes between police and demonstrators earlier in the week.

Thousands marched in several cities, and widely shared footage showed New South Wales police forcibly removing Muslim worshippers during prayers, sparking condemnation.