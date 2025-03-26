A Turkish Foreign Ministry source has stated that Türkiye and the United States have expressed a willingness to remove obstacles to defence industry cooperation following discussions between the two NATO allies’ top diplomats.

Both sides "clearly put forth their political will to lift obstacles to cooperation in the defence industry field" during Tuesday’s meeting between Hakan Fidan and Marco Rubio in Washington, the source said.

The top diplomats also followed up on matters discussed between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call on March 16.

The two diplomats also discussed future high-level visits between the nations.

"Technical talks will be held for the resolution of existing problems," the source added.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye-US relations to advance in new era, Turkish President Erdogan tells Trump

The F-35 issue

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan kicked off a two-day visit to Washington, marking his first visit under President Donald Trump's administration.

He was expected to demand the removal of sanctions on Türkiye and the country’s readmission into the F-35 fighter jet program.

During his first term, Trump initially ignored advice from his aides to impose sanctions on Türkiye under its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence missile systems in 2019. He then took the step in 2020.

That acquisition also led to Türkiye’s removal from the F-35 jet program, where it was a manufacturer and buyer. Ankara says its removal is unjust and illegal, and has demanded to rejoin or be reimbursed for its investment in the program.