The US is talking to Cuba "right now," US President Donald Trump has said.

"We're talking to Cuba right now," he told reporters en route to Washington from Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is holding the talks.

"They should absolutely make a deal," he added.

Trump called Cuba "a failed nation."

"We'll see how it all turns out. But Cuba and us, we are talking. In the meantime, there's an embargo, there's no oil, there's no money," he said.

Asked if he would consider a military operation like the one in Venezuela, Trump said he did not want to answer that question.