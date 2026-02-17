POLITICS
Trump says US in talks with Cuba, calls it a 'failed state'
US president said they would see how it all turned out, adding that for now there was an ‘embargo’, ‘no oil’, and ‘no money’.
US has renewed its blockade of Cuba, signalling intent to end its communist government by any means. / AP
9 hours ago

The US is talking to Cuba "right now," US President Donald Trump has said.

"We're talking to Cuba right now," he told reporters en route to Washington from Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is holding the talks.

"They should absolutely make a deal," he added.

Trump called Cuba "a failed nation."

"We'll see how it all turns out. But Cuba and us, we are talking. In the meantime, there's an embargo, there's no oil, there's no money," he said.

Asked if he would consider a military operation like the one in Venezuela, Trump said he did not want to answer that question.

"Why would I answer that? If I was, it wouldn't be a very tough operation, as you can figure, but I don't think that'll be necessary," he said.

The US has reinstated its blockade of Cuba, declaring its intention to overthrow the republic's leftist government by one means or another.

Washington has imposed an embargo on fuel deliveries to the island nation, which was already facing acute shortages.

The US previously halted oil supplies to Cuba from Mexico and Venezuela, and in the latter case, US forces abducted President Nicolas Maduro.

Washington has also announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that “dare to” supply fuel to Cuba.

