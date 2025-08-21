The US State Department has said that all 55 million foreigners holding visas for the United States are subject to continuous review, as President Donald Trump intensifies his crackdown on visas and immigration.

"The Department's continuous vetting includes all of the more than 55 million foreigners who currently hold valid US visas," a State Department official said on Thursday.

"The State Department revokes visas any time there are indications of a potential ineligibility, which includes things like any indicators of overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity or providing support to a terrorist organisation."

While the official stopped short of saying all visas were under active review, the message was clear that the administration considers every visa holder fair game.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said scrutiny was intensifying, particularly for students.

"We're reviewing all student visas," the official said, adding that the State Department is "constantly monitoring what people have said" on social media, which applicants are now required to disclose.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has leaned on an obscure law to revoke visas for people deemed to counter US foreign policy interests, particularly targeting anti-Israel protesters.

The State Department said it has revoked 6,000 visas since Rubio took office with Trump in January — four times the number revoked by Joe Biden’s administration in the same period the year before.

Rubio has argued that the administration can issue and revoke visas without judicial review, saying non-US citizens do not enjoy the US constitutional right to free speech.

But judges have pushed back in some high-profile cases.