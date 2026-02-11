Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed efforts for regional de-escalation and stability in a phone call, the Emiri Diwan has said, as Washington and Tehran pursue diplomatic solutions to Iran's nuclear programme.

The call comes on Wednesday ahead of a meeting between Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, where the Israeli prime minister is expected to press him to widen US talks with Iran to include curbs on Tehran's missile arsenal.

Qatar has been engaging in diplomatic efforts with regional allies to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran to avert the threat of a military confrontation between the longtime adversaries.

Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, arrived in Qatar on Wednesday and was expected to meet with the emir, as Washington and Tehran prepare to resume negotiations.