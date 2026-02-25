Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Israel has continued to escalate its attacks on Gaza and the occupied West Bank despite the ceasefire.
“Despite the October 10 (2025) ceasefire, secured also through Türkiye’s efforts, the Israeli government, which disregards international law, continues to escalate its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank,” Erdogan said on Wednesday at an iftar dinner in Ankara during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
He said Palestinians in Gaza, observing Ramadan and breaking their fast in makeshift shelters scarred by bullets and shrapnel amid the ruins, while refusing to “bow to oppression”, were setting an example of faith for Muslims.
Erdogan added that significant obstacles remain to the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory.
“Restrictions, abuses, and Israel’s arbitrary actions at the Rafah border crossing, which is Gaza’s lifeline, unfortunately continue,” he said.
Solidarity with Palestine
The Turkish leader also expressed hope that the holy days would bring relief and peace to oppressed people worldwide, “especially all the heroic children of Palestine”, and said Türkiye’s prayers and solidarity were with them.
Israel launched a relentless offensive on Gaza on October 8, 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 171,000 others.
The US-backed ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10.
Despite the truce, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, killing at least 615 people and injuring over 1,600 others, according to Gaza’s health authorities.