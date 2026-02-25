Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Israel has continued to escalate its attacks on Gaza and the occupied West Bank despite the ceasefire.

“Despite the October 10 (2025) ceasefire, secured also through Türkiye’s efforts, the Israeli government, which disregards international law, continues to escalate its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank,” Erdogan said on Wednesday at an iftar dinner in Ankara during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He said Palestinians in Gaza, observing Ramadan and breaking their fast in makeshift shelters scarred by bullets and shrapnel amid the ruins, while refusing to “bow to oppression”, were setting an example of faith for Muslims.

Erdogan added that significant obstacles remain to the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory.

“Restrictions, abuses, and Israel’s arbitrary actions at the Rafah border crossing, which is Gaza’s lifeline, unfortunately continue,” he said.