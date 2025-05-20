The Heritage Foundation, a prominent conservative think tank, is advancing a controversial plan aimed at dismantling the pro-Palestinian movement across the United States from university campuses to the halls of Congress, according to a new report by The New York Times.

According to the report published on Tuesday, Project Esther seeks to eliminate pro-Palestinian activism in all its forms under the guise of combating antisemitism. It includes measures to remove curricula sympathetic to Palestinians, terminate faculty members who support the movement, cancel student visas for foreign nationals involved in demonstrations, and cut funding to institutions deemed critical of Israel.

The plan reportedly brands a broad range of pro-Palestinian advocacy as "material support for terrorism," paving the way for legal actions including deportation, civil penalties, and even imprisonment.

“We will organise rapidly, take immediate action to stop the bleeding, and achieve all objectives within two years.”