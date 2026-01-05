Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for Türkiye’s re-entry into the US-led F-35 fighter jet programme, saying such a step would help strengthen relations between Türkiye and the US, and also enhance NATO security.

In written responses to questions from Bloomberg, referring to his September 2025 meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Erdogan described the decision to expel Türkiye from the F-35 programme over its purchase of military equipment from Russia almost a decade ago as “unjust,” adding that he had personally conveyed this to Trump.

The Turkish president said Trump’s return to office had created an opportunity for relations between Ankara and Washington to move onto “a more reasonable and constructive footing.”

On the F-35 issue, Erdogan said: “Türkiye’s receipt of the F-35 aircraft for which it has already paid, and its reintegration into the programme, are important and necessary” for better ties with the US and NATO’s defence.

Regarding a possible purchase of F-16 Block 70 aircraft from the US, Erdogan stressed that Ankara expects terms to be in line with the spirit of the NATO alliance, citing Türkiye’s purchase of Eurofighter jets as an example.

On the criminal case filed in the US against Türkiye’s state-owned lender Türkiye Halk Bankasi AS, Erdogan stressed Türkiye considers the allegations to be misguided and has engaged in talks to ensure the bank does not face “unfair penalties.” He said: “Our hope is to reach a fair outcome that is fully consistent with the law.”

Touching on bilateral energy ties, the Turkish leader said: “We have significantly increased our LNG supplies, particularly from the US,” emphasising that this now holds a “prominent position” in Türkiye’s supply chain.

Erdogan underlined that Türkiye’s position is very clear, saying: “We act in line with our national interests and our energy security.”