Egypt and Qatar have signed a partnership deal to develop a luxury real estate and tourism project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, part of Doha's $7.5 billion investment pledge to Cairo, Egyptian state TV has reported.

The TV report came on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of Doha's sovereign wealth fund, would invest $29.7 billion in the project, which would include golf courses and marinas in Alam Al-Roum, an undeveloped 7-km (4.4-mile) stretch of coastline about 480 km northwest of Cairo.

Egypt will also receive housing units valued at $1.8 billion and 15 percent of the project's profits after Qatari Diar recovers its investment costs, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said at a signing ceremony held in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

Madbouly added on Thursday that Qatar will pay $3.5 billion in December for the land allocated to the Alam Al-Roum project.