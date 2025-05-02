WORLD
1 min read
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile, Argentina
Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service orders evacuation of beaches in Antarctic Territory and Magallanes Region.
00:00
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile, Argentina
Argentine authorities did not issue any immediate reports of casualties or damage. / TRT World
May 2, 2025

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina, the United States Geological Survey has reported.

Chilean authorities issued an evacuation alert on Friday for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan, in the country's far south.

The quake struck approximately 219 kilometres (136 miles) south of Argentina at 1258 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to an initial assessment by the agency.

Argentine authorities did not issue any immediate reports of casualties or damage.

RECOMMENDED

However, Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) estimated the quake's magnitude at 7.8, locating it 305 kilometres south of Puerto Williams and issuing a tsunami warning to coastal areas.

As a precaution, Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) has ordered the evacuation of beaches in the Antarctic Territory and Magallanes Region.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font urged residents to follow official instructions, stating, X: “We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region. Our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage