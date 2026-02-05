WORLD
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
'If there is one thing in which Venezuelans are united, it is that any controversy, any disagreement with the United States government must be addressed diplomatically,' says Delcy Rodriguez.
[FILE] “The Venezuelan people want to preserve their sovereignty, safeguard national independence, peace and tranquility,” Rodriguez said. / AFP
February 5, 2026

Venezuela's interim president appealed for diplomatic dialogue with the US following American military action in early January.

Speaking from the Miraflores presidential palace in the capital Caracas on Wednesday, Delcy Rodriguez said that she recently held phone calls with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noting that the two nations share a historic relationship.

She said disagreements could be addressed through respect for international law and Venezuela’s constitution, stressing that dialogue was the preferred path.

Rodriguez further said that some extremist groups had sought to exploit the US intervention to sow chaos in Venezuela, but added that the public had countered such efforts with maturity and restraint.

She said the nation was now recovering and that calm and security had been restored.

“The Venezuelan people want to preserve their sovereignty, safeguard national independence, peace and tranquility,” she said.

“If there is one thing in which Venezuelans are united, it is that any controversy, any disagreement with the United States government must be addressed diplomatically, through political dialogue,” she underscored.

Referring to the US military raid on January 3 that included targeted strikes and resulted in the abduction and removal of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by US forces, Rodriguez said, “this attack constitutes a stain on our relations, and we must work diligently and respectfully to overcome our differences.”

The US brought Maduro and Flores to New York City, where they pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges.

Trump said his administration would "run" Venezuela and its oil assets during a transitional period.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
SOURCE:AA
