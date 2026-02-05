Venezuela's interim president appealed for diplomatic dialogue with the US following American military action in early January.

Speaking from the Miraflores presidential palace in the capital Caracas on Wednesday, Delcy Rodriguez said that she recently held phone calls with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noting that the two nations share a historic relationship.

She said disagreements could be addressed through respect for international law and Venezuela’s constitution, stressing that dialogue was the preferred path.

Rodriguez further said that some extremist groups had sought to exploit the US intervention to sow chaos in Venezuela, but added that the public had countered such efforts with maturity and restraint.

She said the nation was now recovering and that calm and security had been restored.

“The Venezuelan people want to preserve their sovereignty, safeguard national independence, peace and tranquility,” she said.