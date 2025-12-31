Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a New Year's Eve address that he believes his country will win in Ukraine, as the war nears its fourth year.

In the address delivered on Wednesday, Putin called on Russians to "support our heroes" fighting in Ukraine, saying, "We believe in you and our victory."

Putin's traditional speech was first aired in the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the first Russian region to enter 2026.

He wished a happy New Year to "fighters and commanders" in Ukraine and said, "Millions of people across Russia, trust me, are thinking of you."

The conflict in Ukraine has had a huge human cost, with military deaths on both sides believed to be in the tens, or even hundreds, of thousands.