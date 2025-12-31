WORLD
Putin expresses confidence in Russia's victory in Ukraine
President Putin also pays tribute to Russian "fighters and commanders" in a New Year's Eve address, which coincides with the 26th anniversary of his coming to power.
December 31 marks the 26th anniversary of Putin coming to power. He became president of Russia on New Year's Eve 1999.. / AFP
December 31, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a New Year's Eve address that he believes his country will win in Ukraine, as the war nears its fourth year.

In the address delivered on Wednesday, Putin called on Russians to "support our heroes" fighting in Ukraine, saying, "We believe in you and our victory."

Putin's traditional speech was first aired in the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the first Russian region to enter 2026.

He wished a happy New Year to "fighters and commanders" in Ukraine and said, "Millions of people across Russia, trust me, are thinking of you."

The conflict in Ukraine has had a huge human cost, with military deaths on both sides believed to be in the tens, or even hundreds, of thousands.

December 31 marks the 26th anniversary of Putin coming to power.

He became president of Russia on New Year's Eve 1999, when Boris Yeltsin stepped down.

The televised New Year's Eve speech, which continues a tradition started by Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, is a holiday staple in Russia and watched in millions of households.

It is aired on state TV just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones.

