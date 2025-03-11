WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel's West Bank violations in February
Israeli forces and illegal settlers committed 187 violations against Palestinian Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank in February, including assaults, home demolitions and land destruction.
00:00
Israel's West Bank violations in February
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 11, 2025

The Israeli army and illegal settlers occupying Palestinian lands committed 187 violations against Palestinian Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank in February, according to a report published by the Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights.

The report detailed that violations occurred across various areas, including 39 in Hebron, 18 in Bethlehem, seven in Nablus, 21 in Jericho and the Jordan Valley, 33 in Tubas, 21 in Ramallah, 21 in Salfit, 21 in Qalqilya, and six in Jerusalem.

RECOMMENDED

The documented violations included damage to shelters and tents, physical assaults on civilians, livestock theft, the burning of property and agricultural equipment, home demolitions, the destruction of farmland, the uprooting of trees, and the construction of new illegal settlement roads.

Explore
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc