The Israeli army and illegal settlers occupying Palestinian lands committed 187 violations against Palestinian Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank in February, according to a report published by the Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights.

The report detailed that violations occurred across various areas, including 39 in Hebron, 18 in Bethlehem, seven in Nablus, 21 in Jericho and the Jordan Valley, 33 in Tubas, 21 in Ramallah, 21 in Salfit, 21 in Qalqilya, and six in Jerusalem.