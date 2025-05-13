Rights groups urged judges to halt Britain's supply of fighter jet parts to Israel amid the war in Gaza, as they took the government to court and accused it of breaking international law.

Supported by Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam and others, the Palestinian rights association Al Haq is seeking a court order on Tuesday to stop the government's export of UK-made components for Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

Israel has used the US warplanes to devastating effect in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Outside the High Court in London, around 50 protesters waved Palestinian flags and placards with the words "Stop Arming Israel: Stop the genocide".

Inside the packed courtroom, Al Haq lawyer Raza Husain said the case was "being heard against the backdrop of human calamity unfolding in Gaza, the extremity of which is difficult to convey in words."

He argued the government's trade department had unlawfully allowed exports of F-35 parts knowing there was a "clear risk" Israel would use them to commit violations of international law in Gaza.

Israel denies accusations of genocide.

The plane's refuelling probe, laser targeting system, tyres, rear fuselage, fan propulsion system and ejector seat are all made in Britain, according to Oxfam, and lawyers for Al Haq have said the aircraft "could not keep flying without a continuous supply of UK-made components."

Britain's defence ministry has previously said suspending F-35 licences would "undermine US confidence in the UK and NATO," while in a written submission a lawyer for the government said its actions were "consistent with the rules of international law."

It is not certain when a decision could be made following the four-day hearing, which marks the latest stage in a long-running legal battle.

'Loophole'