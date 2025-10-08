WAR ON GAZA
Rubio hands Trump note saying Gaza deal 'very close' - Reports
AP photograph shows handwritten message from US secretary of state urging Trump to approve Truth Social post announcing Middle East deal.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio whispers to President Donald Trump, during a meeting in the State Dining Room at the White House / AP
October 8, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio handed a handwritten note to President Donald Trump during a White House meeting, urging him to approve a social media post about a potential Middle East agreement, according to reports by the AP and CNN.

The note, written on White House stationery, reportedly read: "You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first."

A photograph captured by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci also revealed the phrase "Very close," underlined, suggesting that a Gaza ceasefire deal may be imminent.

White House silent

The White House has not commented on the reports.

CNN quoted a senior administration official as saying that "a post on Truth Social from the president is expected soon."

According to the reports, Rubio was not initially present at the event — a roundtable meeting at the White House — but entered the room shortly after it began.

He then took a seat previously occupied by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and handed the folded note to Trump, who opened it immediately.

The exchange was photographed and witnessed by reporters covering the event.

Gaza negotiations

Trump said earlier this week that he believed Hamas was "agreeing to things that are very important" in ongoing indirect negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

He said a deal to secure a long-term ceasefire and the release of captives held in Gaza was "pretty close," though he insisted that "certain red lines" must be met.

The talks in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh have been described by both Hamas and US officials as taking place in a "positive atmosphere," following the group’s formal response to Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

Under the plan, hostilities would cease in exchange for a phased prisoner release, humanitarian aid delivery, and the creation of a technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza.

