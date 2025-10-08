US Secretary of State Marco Rubio handed a handwritten note to President Donald Trump during a White House meeting, urging him to approve a social media post about a potential Middle East agreement, according to reports by the AP and CNN.

The note, written on White House stationery, reportedly read: "You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first."

A photograph captured by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci also revealed the phrase "Very close," underlined, suggesting that a Gaza ceasefire deal may be imminent.

White House silent

The White House has not commented on the reports.

CNN quoted a senior administration official as saying that "a post on Truth Social from the president is expected soon."

According to the reports, Rubio was not initially present at the event — a roundtable meeting at the White House — but entered the room shortly after it began.

He then took a seat previously occupied by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and handed the folded note to Trump, who opened it immediately.